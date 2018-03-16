Image copyright Neath Port Talbot council Image caption New play areas, a skateboard park and re-designed sunken gardens are among the work done on Aberavon seafront

Shops and 150 homes will be built on the site of a former seafront lido.

Hale Construction has been appointed by Neath Port Talbot council to carry out the work where the Afan lido used to stand in Aberavon.

The project will start in early 2019 and follows £22m of work to regenerate the seafront.

The lido, which was destroyed by fire in 2009, was replaced with a sports complex that opened in January 2016.

The council said the cash spent on Aberavon seafront in recent years included building new cafes, bars and restaurants.

Cabinet member for regeneration, Annette Wingrave said investing in the area "enhanced" it for visitors and created "the right environment for private sector opportunities".