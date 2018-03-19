Image copyright @Iglwy/Twitter Image caption Social media posts are showing a large police presence in Cardigan near the Castle

A child has been rescued from a car in a river after a woman claimed a vehicle had been stolen with her three-year-old daughter in the back.

The silver mini was found in the River Teifi in Cardigan, Ceredigion, after a two-hour police search.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a child had been rescued from the vehicle and was receiving medical attention.

A social media post by a woman who said a car had been stolen with her child in the back was shared extensively.

Image copyright @Iglwy/Twitter Image caption Coastguard rescue teams and the RNLI are searching the River Teifi

Image copyright @Iglwy/Twitter Image caption Social media posts are showing pictures of a search helicopter circling above Cardigan

The Wales Ambulance Service confirmed a patient has been flown to Cardiff in the air ambulance.

Milford Haven Coastguard said a "large multi-agency operation" was ongoing and was being directed by Dyfed-Powys Police.

A coastguard helicopter and coastguard rescue teams from Cardigan and nearby Gwbert are searching the area above Cardigan while an RNLI lifeboat is searching the River Teifi.

The police had said they first received a call "as to whereabouts of a silver mini" which had been seen last near the old Scout Hall, which is near to the River Teifi in Cardigan.

"During a search the vehicle was located in the River Teifi, Cardigan," added the police statement.

The condition of the rescued child is not known and large parts of Cardigan are closed off and there is a significant police presence in the Ceredigion town on Monday evening.