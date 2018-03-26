Fiona Scourfield death: Funeral service held
A service celebrating the life of an animal lover found dead at a farm was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Monday afternoon.
Fiona Scourfield, 54, from Laugharne, Carmarthenshire, was found at Broadmoor Farm between St Clears and Laugharne on 6 March.
Attendees were asked to wear a purple item of clothing and donations were made to UK German Shepherd Rescue.
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with her murder.