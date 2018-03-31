Image caption The proposed location in Tumble Park

Skateboarders and inline skaters will take over 80 seats at county hall in Carmarthen on Saturday.

The move is to show their support for a new facility at Tumble Park which needs £500,000 of grant funding.

They have been invited into the chamber by council leader Emlyn Dole to raise awareness of the campaign.

The proposed park will be called "Riot" - in homage to the Rebecca Rioters who fought against rural poverty in Carmarthenshire in the 19th century.