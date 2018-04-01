Murder probe after Swansea man's body found at house
- 1 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation has been launched after the a 67-year-old man was found dead at his home in Swansea.
John Williams's body was discovered at about 12:30 BST on Saturday in Pentrechwyth Road, South Wales Police said.
Mr Williams' next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.
The force has appealed for information from anyone who may have been near 112 Pentrechwyth Road on Thursday night.