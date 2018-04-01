Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to hear from anyone who may have been near 112 Pentrechwyth Road on Thursday night

A murder investigation has been launched after the a 67-year-old man was found dead at his home in Swansea.

John Williams's body was discovered at about 12:30 BST on Saturday in Pentrechwyth Road, South Wales Police said.

Mr Williams' next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

The force has appealed for information from anyone who may have been near 112 Pentrechwyth Road on Thursday night.