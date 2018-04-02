Image copyright Google/Family photo Image caption Police are trying to trace anyone who visited the home of John Williams from Thursday until Saturday, when his body was found

The family of a 67-year-old man whose death sparked the launch of a murder inquiry said their lives have been "devastated".

John "Jack" Williams's body was found at his home on Pentre-Chwyth Road, Swansea, on Saturday afternoon.

His family said he would "be missed by everybody that loved and knew him".

South Wales Police is trying to trace anyone who was near 112 Pentre-Chwyth Road between 23:30 BST on Thursday and 00:30 on Friday.

In a tribute released on Monday, Mr Williams's family said: "Our lives have been devastated and Jack is going to be missed by everybody that loved and knew him.

"We are appealing to anyone who has any information to call the police so we can identify those responsible for Jack's death."

An incident room has been set up at Cockett police station and Mr Williams's death is being investigated by the major crime investigation team.

Det Supt Richard Jones said: "Our thoughts are with the family of John Williams at this traumatic time."