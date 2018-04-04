Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The force said the arrest was a "significant development" but inquiries were ongoing

Police investigating the murder of a 67-year-old man in Swansea have arrested a woman.

John "Jack" Williams's body was found at his home on Pentre-Chwyth Road on Saturday afternoon.

South Wales Police said a 31-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with his murder and she was in custody at Swansea Central Police Station.

Det Supt Richard Jones said it was a "significant development" but "extensive enquiries" were ongoing.

Image copyright Google/Family photo Image caption John Williams was found dead at his house on Pentre-Chwyth Road on Saturday

He added: "People across the city will see an extra police presence as we continue our efforts to close in on those responsible.

"While the arrest is a significant development in this investigation, we are still carrying out extensive enquiries across the Swansea area to trace those responsible for the death of Mr Williams, a pensioner murdered in his own home."

The force's major crime investigations team wants to trace anyone who saw suspicious activity at his home between 23:30 BST on Thursday and 00:30 on Friday.