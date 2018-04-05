Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Following Mr Williams' death, police released CCTV images of him out shopping

Police investigating the murder of a man in his own home say they have now arrested a further three people.

John "Jack" Williams' body was found at his home on Pentre-Chwyth Road, Swansea, on Saturday afternoon.

Detectives said two men - aged 45 and 39 - and a 37-year-old woman were taken to the city's central police station on Wednesday evening.

A 31-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.

South Wales Police said officers want to hear from anyone who saw any "suspicious activity" near 112 Pentre-Chwyth Road between 23:30 BST on 29 March 2018 and 31 March.

Image copyright Google/Family photo Image caption John Williams was found dead at his house on Pentre-Chwyth Road on Saturday

Det Supt Richard Jones said: "While the three additional arrests are a significant development in this investigation, we are still carrying out extensive enquiries to trace those responsible for the death of Mr Williams, a pensioner murdered in his own home.

"I appeal to the community to come forward with any information about what happened to Mr Williams or about anyone who they believe to be involved in his death.

"It's crucial that anyone with information - however small they may consider it to be - contacts police."

Police said the three new arrests were in "connection" with Mr Willliams' death as well as alleged "associated offences".