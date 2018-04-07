Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Following Mr Williams' death, police released CCTV images of him out shopping

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 67-year-old man in Swansea.

John "Jack" Williams was found dead at his home on Pentre-Chwyth Road on Saturday 31 March.

Gemma Owen, 31, was remanded in custody after appearing before Swansea magistrates accused of his murder.

A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and another man, aged 48, accused of harbouring an offender, remain in police custody.

South Wales Police said the investigation was still ongoing and officers want to hear from anyone who saw any "suspicious activity" near 112 Pentre-Chwyth Road between 23:30 BST on 29 March 2018 and 31 March.