Image copyright Google/Family photo Image caption John Williams was found dead at his house on Pentre-Chwyth Road on March 31

A third person has been charged with the murder of a 67-year-old man in Swansea.

John "Jack" Williams was found dead at his home on Pentre-Chwyth Road in Bon-y-maen on Saturday 31 March.

Gemma Owen, 31, and Simon Cairns, 45, both from Swansea, have already been before the city's magistrates charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Jonathan Donne, 41, also from the city, will now appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Faisal Kadir, 57, from Swansea, has been charged with assisting an offender.

South Wales Police says it has now "arrested everyone they were actively seeking" in connection with the murder.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Following Mr Williams' death, police released CCTV images of him out shopping

"We would like to thank the community for their ongoing support throughout this investigation - and highlight that South Wales Police will also actively pursue those suspected of harbouring or assisting offenders," said Det Ch Insp Darren George.