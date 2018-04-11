Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption PC Ryan Francis said the seagull went "straight for the fish"

A police officer captured a "cheeky" seagull stealing his fish and chips.

PC Ryan Francis was taking a scenic snap on the beachfront at Tenby with a traditional seaside snack when the bird swooped to steal his battered cod.

The off-duty bobby was visiting Pembrokeshire with his family when he got his phone out to take a photo.

"If he'd wanted a chip I would have given him one, but he was a bit cheeky and went straight for the fish," joked PC Francis.

"I still ate the rest of it though - I wasn't going to give up on a £7 supper."

The force duty inspector for Gwent Police posted a snap on Twitter of the exact moment the gull stole his food - and jokingly asked the local police force for help.

PC Francis, who had just transferred back to Wales after working in London for 16 years, admitted he was "a bit naive" as having lived in London for so long "there's no risk of having your fish and chips stolen by a seagull."

"I decided to go for a nice stroll along the front and thought I'd take a nice picture of my food with the beach in the background to show how nice it was down in Tenby," he said.

"As I was doing it this seagull came out of nowhere and I flinched and legged it to get away.

"It was only later when I was flicking through my pictures that I realised I had caught the offender in the act."