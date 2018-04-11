Image copyright Sean Rees

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a house fire which closed a Carmarthenshire street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to a house in George Street in Llanelli at about 14:10 BST.

The road is currently closed to traffic between Glanmor Road and Copperworks Road and may not reopend "for several hours".

The seriousness and cause of the fire is not yet known.