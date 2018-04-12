Image caption Muhanad Alchikh's children attend a local school and he plays in a football team

A family who fled the war in Syria have thanked a Ceredigion town for helping them rebuild their lives.

Muhanad Alchikh, 37, and his wife and three children arrived in Cardigan in November after spending three years in a refugee camp in Lebanon.

More than 350,000 people have died in the war and 5.6 million have fled abroad.

An emergency UK cabinet meeting has been called to discuss military action against the Assad regime.

The Alchikh family came to Wales as part of the Home Office's community sponsorship scheme after local group Croeso Teifi raised thousands of pounds to take part.

The family's eldest two children - Shadi, eight and Sara, seven - have been attending school since January and are learning Welsh.

Image caption The Alchikh family came to Cardigan after Croeso Teifi, chaired by Vicky Moller, raised funds to sponsor them

Mr Alchikh has joined football team, Maesglas FC and does voluntary work in the town.

He said: "I like Cardigan and I like the people. We as a family are very, very happy... thank you for your help to the Croeso Teifi group and the people of Cardigan."

Vicky Moller, chairwoman of Croeso Teifi, said: "I think we have a lot to gain from them being here. I'd love to see possibly a family in every village in Wales. They would enrich the village and would be very happy as this family is."

Mr Alchikh said he was always thinking about his family in Syria as he has four sisters and three brothers living near Damascus.

He added: "We wish for the British government to stand with the people of Syria.

"Stop Bashar al-Assad, stop Russia and Iran and stop the war."

Welsh local authorities have also welcomed refugees under the government's Vulnerable Persons and Children's Resettlement schemes.