Image copyright Google/Family photo Image caption John Williams was found dead at his house in Pentrechwyth Road in Swansea

Four people have appeared in court charged in connection with the death of a pensioner at his home in Swansea.

Jonathan Donne, 41, is charged with the murder of John 'Jack' Williams, 67, who was found dead in the Pentrechwyth area of the city on Saturday, 31 March.

Mr Donne's girlfriend Gemma Owens, 31 and Simon Cairns, 45, are also charged with murder while Faisal Kadir, 57, is charged with assisting an offender.

No application was made for bail at Swansea Crown Court.

All four were remanded in custody.

The court heard they will be expected to enter their pleas at the next hearing on 17 August.