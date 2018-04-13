Llanelli house fire victim named as Marchello Cusano
Police have named a man who died in a house fire in Carmarthenshire as 35-year-old Marchello Cusano.
The cause of Wednesday's blaze at George Street, Llanelli, is believed to be accidental, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Police said forensic experts had carried out "extensive examinations" but they did not reveal the cause.
A spokesman said Mr Cusano's family was being supported by specialist officers.