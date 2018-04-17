Image caption A wave at Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, where a "be prepared" alert is in place

Residents are being warned to prepare for flooding in parts of south west Wales, with "dangerous" conditions possible.

Properties close to the seafront could be affected as high tides on Tuesday evening coincide with a tidal surge.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said problems could persist until Wednesday.

Areas affected include the Swansea Bay and the Gower peninsula coast, Aberystwyth and the Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire coast.

Five flood "be prepared" alerts are currently in place.

"Care should be taken at exposed locations around the coast such as sea front areas, roads adjacent to the sea and promenades," NRW warned.

"Wave overtopping is expected at some locations; this can be dangerous and may contain debris."

Residents have been urged to monitor the situation and takes steps to protect themselves and take care travelling on coastal roads.

The flood warnings are in place for the north Gower Coast at Crofty, the Ceredigion coast between Borth and Cardigan, Swansea Bay and the Gower peninsula coast between Pontardulais and Llantwit Major, Pembrokeshire coast between St Dogmaels, Cardigan and Amroth, and the Carmarthenshire coast between Pendine and Hendy, east of Llanelli.