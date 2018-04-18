Image caption Laugharne's rugby and cricket teams play on the town's sports field

Controversial plans to build 42 new homes in Carmarthenshire have been rejected after concerns about the future of playing fields.

More than 300 people had signed a petition against the move to build houses near Laugharne's sports field.

Carmarthenshire council's planning committee turned down the plans.

The move comes after a row about the lack of community benefits attached to the scheme, including the ownership of rugby and cricket fields.

Under original plans, given permission in 2008, the developer had agreed to provide local benefits, including:

Land being given to build a footpath to nearby Broadway

Laugharne Athletic Club would take over freehold ownership of the rugby and cricket fields

A piece of land would be transferred by the athletic club to Laugharne Primary School

Laugharne Corporation would be given an adjacent woodland

When permission expired in 2013, concerns were raised as the new plans did not contain the benefits after changes to planning rules.

Architect Owen Luder, planning advisor to Laugharne Athletic Club, had said it would be a "political and social scandal" if the council had approved the new plans.