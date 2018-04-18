Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The A40 is shut in both directions between Heol Rhos and Llanwrda, near Llandovery

A sinkhole has appeared on a major road through west Wales, closing it in both directions.

A four-mile stretch of the A40 near Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, was shut on Wednesday evening between Heol Rhos and the A482 at Llanwrda.

Dyfed-Powys Police posted pictures of the hole on social media. It is not yet known what caused it to open up.

Police have not given an estimate of how long it will take to repair the road and for it to reopen.

Traffic has been diverted via the A4069 through Llangadog.

Image caption It is not yet known what caused the sinkhole near Llandovery to open up on Wednesday

Two years ago a 30ft sinkhole appeared in Towy View Park, off Capel Dewi Road, near Carmarthen, just metres away from homes.