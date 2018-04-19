Image copyright Crimestoppers Image caption The alleged kidnap took place in the Cathays area of Cardiff in November

A reward of up to £3,000 has been offered for information on the whereabouts of an alleged kidnapper.

Scott Saint, 39, who is originally from Devon but is believed to have links in Bristol, is wanted in connection with a suspected kidnap in Cardiff.

Four men have been charged with kidnap offences, but charity Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information which helps to find Mr Saint.

The alleged kidnap took place in the Cathays area of Cardiff in November.