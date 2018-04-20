Ystalyfera landslip tribunal: Decision due in 30 days
Three households forced to leave their homes following a series of landslips face a wait to see if they can return.
Ten homes in Cyfyng Road, Ystalfera, were evacuated last year - with people later stopped from returning after Neath Port Talbot council issued an emergency prohibition order.
Residents in three homes have since taken the matter to a tribunal.
A hearing in Cardiff was told decision will be "reserved", with the outcome expected within the next 30 days.