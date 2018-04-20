South West Wales

Ystalyfera landslip tribunal: Decision due in 30 days

  • 20 April 2018
Cyfyng Road, Ystalyfera
Image caption Ten homes in Cyfyng Road were evacuated last year

Three households forced to leave their homes following a series of landslips face a wait to see if they can return.

Ten homes in Cyfyng Road, Ystalfera, were evacuated last year - with people later stopped from returning after Neath Port Talbot council issued an emergency prohibition order.

Residents in three homes have since taken the matter to a tribunal.

A hearing in Cardiff was told decision will be "reserved", with the outcome expected within the next 30 days.

