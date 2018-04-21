One hurt as serious crash closes B4271 Llanrhidian, Swansea
- 21 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person has been injured in a serious crash in Swansea.
South Wales Police said the air ambulance had been called to the scene of the incident on the B4271 at Llanrhidian at about 14:00 BST on Saturday.
The road is likely to be closed for a number of hours.
The fire service and ambulance service are also at the scene.