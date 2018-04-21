South West Wales

One hurt as serious crash closes B4271 Llanrhidian, Swansea

One person has been injured in a serious crash in Swansea.

South Wales Police said the air ambulance had been called to the scene of the incident on the B4271 at Llanrhidian at about 14:00 BST on Saturday.

The road is likely to be closed for a number of hours.

The fire service and ambulance service are also at the scene.