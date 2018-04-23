Image copyright Mark Revitt Image caption The road has been dug up to repair the damage

A stretch of the A40 in Carmarthenshire has been dug up in order to repair a sinkhole.

The section between Llandovery and Llangadog closed on Wednesday after the hole suddenly appeared between Heol Rhos and the A482 at Llanwrda.

Part of the road surface has been removed to install drainage pipes and the Welsh Government agency Traffic Wales said work will continue all week.

A shuttle bus service is in place for Llansadwrn and Llanwrda residents.