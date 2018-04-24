Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The fire that killed Marchello Cusano is thought to be accidental

The victim of a fatal house fire has been described as "happy and bubbly" by his family.

Marchello Cusano, 35, died following the blaze at George Street in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on 11 April.

Investigations into the cause of the fire have been continuing, but it is being treated as accidental.

In a tribute, his family said Mr Cusano was a much-loved son, grandson, father, brother and uncle and would be "missed by us all".

"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time," they added in a statement through Dyfed-Powys Police.