Image copyright Mark Revitt Image caption Contractors said a leaking water culvert caused the collapse of a small section of the A40

A road in Carmarthenshire has partially reopened with temporary traffic lights a week after a hole appeared in the carriageway.

A leaking water culvert caused the collapse of a small section of the A40 between Llandovery and Llanwrda, according to contractors.

Emergency repairs began on Monday with a diversion via the A4069 - causing long delays through Llangadog.

The hole was initially thought to have been a sinkhole.

Part of the road surface has been removed to install drainage pipes and Traffic Wales said work would continue all week.