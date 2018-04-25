South West Wales

'Sinkhole' A40 road reopens between Llandovery and Llanwrda

  • 25 April 2018
The road has been dug up to repair the damage Image copyright Mark Revitt
Image caption Contractors said a leaking water culvert caused the collapse of a small section of the A40

A road in Carmarthenshire has partially reopened with temporary traffic lights a week after a hole appeared in the carriageway.

A leaking water culvert caused the collapse of a small section of the A40 between Llandovery and Llanwrda, according to contractors.

Emergency repairs began on Monday with a diversion via the A4069 - causing long delays through Llangadog.

The hole was initially thought to have been a sinkhole.

Part of the road surface has been removed to install drainage pipes and Traffic Wales said work would continue all week.

Image copyright Dyfed Powys Police
Image caption The hole was initially thought to have been a sinkhole

