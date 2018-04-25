Man dies in crash with goods vehicle in Swansea
- 25 April 2018
A man has died after a crash with a large goods vehicle on a roundabout in Swansea county.
South Wales Police confirmed a 71-year-old man died in Morriston hospital after the collision at junction 45 roundabout in Ynysforgan at about 00:25 BST on Wednesday morning.
The man was driving in a Kia Carens with a 17-year-old girl, who was uninjured in the crash.
The road was closed for five hours, but has now been reopened.