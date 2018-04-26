Image copyright Google Image caption Neo-natal and post-natal services at Singleton Hospital in Swansea will benefit from the extra funding

New mothers and babies are set to benefit from a £9.7m investment at a Swansea hospital.

The Welsh government money will be used to develop a new seven-bed transitional care unit and special care baby unit at Singleton Hospital.

The money will also create additional space in the neonatal intensive care unit by providing more cots for babies needing special care.

It is part of plans to increase neonatal services across south Wales.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Singleton Hospital in Swansea will be able to care for more new mothers and babies

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said: "Our investment in Singleton Hospital demonstrates our commitment to improving services across the Welsh NHS.

"The important developments promise to improve quality of care for mothers and their babies, providing a safer environment, with 24/7 access to neonatal transitional care nurses and access to much-needed neonatal critical care cots."

New mothers will also benefit from overnight accommodation with single rooms and en suite facilities to provide privacy and support infection control.

In addition, the funding will deliver:

A permanent 12-cot special care baby unit

An extra two cots for the neonatal high dependency unit and one cot in the special care baby unit

More space to expand the high dependency unit

Space for nine additional special care cots

The work will start later this year and is expected to finish by July 2019.