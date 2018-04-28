A large fire has broken out at a metal scrap yard in Neath Port Talbot on Saturday evening.

South Wales fire said it received the first of dozens of calls about 19:20 BST reporting the blaze near the the A465 at Skewen.

The BBC understands the fire is burning at Sims Metal Management scrap metal yard.

Three fire engines are currently in attendance at the scene but there is not considered to be a risk to life.