Two girls and their dog had to be rescued by Coastguard and RNLI crews after becoming stranded on marshland.

Teams from Portal Talbot and Burry Port retrieved the group after they were cut off near the River Neath.

They received the callout at about 18:55 BST on Saturday, and the incident was over by 21:30.

The children were described as "safe but cold" and handed over to their parents.