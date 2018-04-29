Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Saturday's blaze started at about 19:20 BST

Firefighters spent the night tackling a large fire that broke out at a scrap yard in Neath Port Talbot.

The fire service received dozens of calls to the scene due to the smoke that could be seen above the A465 at Skewen on Saturday evening.

The blaze involved 400 tonnes of household electrical waste. Crews left the scene on Sunday at 04:25 BST, Mid and West Wales and Rescue Fire said.

The BBC understands the fire was at Sims Metal Management scrap metal yard.