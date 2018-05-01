Image copyright PATCH Charity Image caption Thieves broke in through a window at PATCH's premises in Milford Haven

A food bank that was broken into could have helped the thieves "if they were that desperate", a charity worker has said.

PATCH in Pembrokeshire was raided after a window of a locked storeroom was smashed between Thursday and Monday.

Glass shattered over donations, including hand-knitted toys which had to be destroyed. Police are investigating.

Tracy Olin, from PATCH, said it would help if "these people were struggling".

Thieves targeted the food bank site in Milford Haven after it had closed on Thursday and police were called when volunteers discovered the break-in on Monday morning.

Image copyright PATCH Charity Image caption Tracy Olin (left) is supported by a "wonderful" team of volunteers at the Pembrokeshire-based charity

Mrs Olin said: "I really wish these people had come to us if they were struggling."

"We help people by handing out food, clothing and small practical household items to those requiring support.

"I don't like to think about why these people felt the need to break into our building. If they needed help, we could have supported them.

"We don't think it was just children messing around, because they left quite a lot of chocolate behind."

A team of volunteers spent Monday clearing the premises and sorting through the ransacked storeroom.

In 24 hours, more than £1,000 was raised by a crowdfunding page set up by Pembroke Dock councillor Josh Beynon to help the clean-up operation.

Pembrokeshire holiday resort, Bluestone National Park Resort, also offered to pay for a new window.

Mrs Olin said: "Its been amazing how people have just shared everything and offered so much."

It is a difficult time for the charity, which experiences a shortage of donated items after the school holiday period.

"It's the worst time of year with our finances," said Mrs Olin.