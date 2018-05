A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a tractor.

A 44-year-old woman was injured between Angle and Hundleton in Pembrokeshire at about 18:30 BST on Monday.

She was cycling towards Hundleton while the tractor was heading towards Angle. She was airlifted to hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.