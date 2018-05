A landslide has closed a road in Neath Port Talbot after 80 tonnes of tree, mud and debris fell into the road.

Cymmer Road in Glyncorrwg was closed after the material fell from a hillside in the Afan Valley in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Glyncorrwg lies less about 9 miles (14.5km) from Ystalefera, where landslides have seen residents evacuated from their homes.

The road is expected to remain closed until Friday.