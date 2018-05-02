Image copyright PCNPA Image caption As the trees were abandoned, it remains a mystery why they were felled

A £1,000 reward has been offered to catch those responsible for chopping down more than 30 protected trees in west Wales.

Species of ash, sycamore and hawthorn were felled in Freshwater East local nature reserve in January.

Despite a public appeal, the culprits have not been found.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said the trees were part of a woodland protected by a Tree Preservation Order (TPO).

Warden Tim Jones said: "The trees weren't felled for firewood. This was a case of criminal damage and a clear breach of the planning regulations.

"Nobody would have commissioned such work unless they stood to benefit from it, so the list of potential suspects is short.

"The police are continuing to investigate, but as yet there isn't enough evidence to pursue things further."

People found guilty of damaging a tree protected by a TPO can face a fine of up to £2,500. The maximum fine is £20,000 per tree.

Anyone with information about the felled trees should contact Dyfed Powys Police or Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.