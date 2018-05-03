Image copyright Google Image caption The Virgin Media base in Llansamlet, Swansea

Nearly 800 jobs are set to be axed as Virgin Media closes its call centre in Swansea.

The telecommunications firm plans to reduce its number of UK bases from eight to four, centralising operations in Manchester.

A total of 772 jobs will go in Llansamlet, 552 staff positions and the rest sub contractors.

Some staff have been offered redeployment to Manchester, the Philippines or India, it is believed.

The firm offers fixed and mobile telephone, television and broadband services to businesses and individuals.

What was described as a "centre of excellence" for customer service and fault management opened at Matrix Court in the Swansea Enterprise Zone in 2012.

Swansea MP Carolyn Harris said: "I am absolutely devastated for my city, and everyone who relies on them (Virgin Media) for work."