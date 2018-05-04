Image copyright Neath Port Talbot council Image caption The road is impassable due to mud and trees

The reopening of a road which was closed after a landslide dumped 80 tonnes of mud, trees and other debris on it has been delayed.

Cymmer Road in Glyncorrwg, Neath Port Talbot, was shut on Wednesday morning because of the landslide.

Neath Port Talbot council initially said the road would reopen on Friday, but has now said work will continue over the weekend.

Glyncorrwg saw 35mm (1.4in) of rain on Tuesday night, causing the landslip.

The council said work at the adjacent Park Street had been completed, but Cymmer Road would remain closed into next week.

Glyncorrwg lies about nine miles (14km) from Ystalyfera, where landslides have seen residents evacuated from their homes.