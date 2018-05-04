Image copyright Google Image caption PC Sara Morris was stopped outside Swansea Central Police Station before being breathalysed

A police officer could get the sack after being caught drink-driving to work.

PC Sara Morris, 47, was found to be more than double the drink-drive limit when she arrived in her car outside Swansea Police Station.

At Llanelli Magistrates Court, Morris admitted the sole charge against her.

She was spared jail, but now faces a disciplinary hearing - which could end her otherwise unblemished 23-year police career.

Prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan told the court Morris was seen arriving in her car at Swansea Central Police Station shortly before 07:00 on 21 April.

She said: "Officers on duty saw the defendant parking and when a sergeant spoke to her she wasn't herself - quiet, detached and struggling to hold a conversation."

The defendant was breathalysed and found to have 83 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Image copyright Google Image caption Sara Morris's case was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court

Morris, of Waunarlwydd, Swansea, said in an interview she had consumed a bottle of wine the night before and "a few inches" of a second bottle.

Lee Davies, defending, said Morris "bitterly regretted" her actions.

He added "She is at serious risk of dismissal (from the police force)."

District Judge David Parsons decided against imposing a custodial sentence, but told Morris that the her conviction "would be far-reaching beyond today".

Morris was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £770. She was also ordered to pay £162 in costs.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said: "Following the conclusion of legal proceedings in relation to Sara Morris, the case will now be considered by South Wales Police's professional standards department."