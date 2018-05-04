Man, 63, charged with woman's Swansea murder
- 4 May 2018
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman whose body was found at a house in Swansea.
The body of 66-year-old Lesley Potter was found on 7 April in Hill Street, Mumbles.
South Wales Police said a 63-year-old man was charged with her murder on Thursday.
He was remanded following an appearance at the city's magistrates and will be brought before Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.