Man, 63, charged with woman's Swansea murder

  • 4 May 2018
Hill Street, Mumbles Image copyright Google
Image caption The body of Lesley Potter was found in Hill Street, Mumbles

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman whose body was found at a house in Swansea.

The body of 66-year-old Lesley Potter was found on 7 April in Hill Street, Mumbles.

South Wales Police said a 63-year-old man was charged with her murder on Thursday.

He was remanded following an appearance at the city's magistrates and will be brought before Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.

