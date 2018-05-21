Man flown to hospital after Llanelli street fight
A man has been airlifted to hospital and five men have been arrested following reports of a fight in Llanelli.
Police said the incident happened at about 15:30 BST on Sunday in the New Dock Road and Stanley Street area of the town.
The injured man is in a stable condition in hospital, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said.
The men were arrested on suspicion of public disorder offences.
They remain in custody and officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.