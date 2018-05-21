Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Kyle Dunbar was due to stand trial for murder at Swansea Crown Court before changing his plea to guilty

A man has has been jailed for life for murdering a father-of-two after stabbing him in the neck with a broken bottle outside a taxi office in Swansea.

CCTV footage showed Kyle Dunbar "viciously and forcefully" stab David Wynne on 23 December, 2017, before fleeing the scene.

Swansea Crown Court heard Mr Wynne, 39, died in hospital three days later.

Dunbar, 30, must serve at least 20 years in prison.

He had previously admitted manslaughter but denied murder until he changed his plea ahead of a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption David Wynne's family said the father was "a loving, hard-working family man"

Mr Wynne, from Gendros, had been out drinking with friends in the city centre and was approached by the defendant who was trying to sell perfume to people on the street after he had earlier stolen it from Boots.

The prosecution described Dunbar's behaviour as "persistent" and "forceful", adding that he became "increasingly violent towards David Wynne" when the pair came into contact in High Street at about 21:30 GMT.

Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal incident happened outside Station Cabs in Swansea two days before Christmas

Mr Wynne and Dunbar were first seen having an row on the High Street before the victim went into a taxi office near the train station to order a cab.

A second incident took place between the two men outside several minutes later.

Dunbar threw a bottle of perfume at Mr Wynne's feet which smashed on the floor and the victim returned to the taxi office.

Dunbar went down a lane but the taxi office's CCTV saw him return with smashed a glass bottle before using it in the fatal attack, before running away.

The court heard Mr Wynne's jugular vein was severed and he told taxi staff who tried to help: "I know what's going to happen - I'm going to die".

He suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance on his way to Morriston Hospital where he had a number of operations, but died three days later.

Judge Paul Thomas QC said: "I cannot ignore the awful fact that Mr Wynne knew that he was dying."