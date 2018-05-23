Image copyright Cardiff council

An electric bus will begin taking passengers around Cardiff on Wednesday in the first trial of its kind in Wales.

It will run along the regular route 6 from the civic centre via the city centre and on to Cardiff Bay.

A large charging station has been set up in Cathays Park as part of the eight-week trial.

The objective is to prove electric public transport could be viable in Cardiff and other Welsh cities.

The single-decker Volvo bus will run along a 12.9km (eight mile) route and the extra fast charging station will be able to power the vehicle within three to six minutes.

It will end the usual practice of having to charge the bus overnight at the bus station and brings about the possibility of 24-hour continuous bus service for passengers.

It is being run in collaboration between the Welsh Government, Cardiff council, Cardiff Bus and Volvo, as well as ABB who have provided the charging station.

Minister for Environment Hannah Blythyn said: "Improving air quality is one of my top priorities. The new buses complement our recent consultation on clean air zones which will aim to tackle excess levels of roadside nitrogen dioxide.