Image caption Changes have been proposed for Withybush hospital in Haverfordwest

The Welsh health board with the biggest overspend will get an extra £27m a year, the health secretary has announced.

Vaughan Gething said Hywel Dda faced "a unique set of healthcare challenges" that contributed to its "consistent deficits".

The decision follows a review of the finances of the health board, which covers parts of west and mid Wales.

It found the demographics and size of the area generated unavoidable costs.

The review of health board's finances was done by external accountants and Welsh Government officials.

In a statement Mr Gething said the extra £27m a year will put the health board "on a fair funding basis compared to other health boards".

The health board is currently asking the public for their views on three options which would significantly change the way NHS services are delivered in west Wales.

In 2017/18 Hywel Dda overspent by a total of around £70m, which accounts for around 40% of the combined overspend of all Welsh health boards - up from £50m in the previous financial year.

The organisation faces particular difficulties in recruiting full-time staff and spends more than any other on hiring temporary and agency staff to plug gaps.

The extra money represents a rise of around 3% in Hywel Dda's annual budget of over £825m.