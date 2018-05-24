Image copyright RICS Wales Image caption Swansea University's Active Classroom came away with two awards

Swansea University has been recognised for an innovative project demonstrating the latest renewable energy technologies being developed at its bay campus.

Swansea's Active Classroom is a full-scale building which can generate, store and release its own energy.

The building contains a laboratory and classroom used for teaching students.

It scooped Project of the Year, and the Design through Innovation award at the Wales RICS Awards held in Cardiff.

The university was just one of 16 community beneficial property scheme at the ceremony, hosted by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, last night.

Image copyright RICS Wales Image caption The Jennings in Porthcawl was recognised for a regeneration project which brought the building back to life

The project was created by SPECIFIC, led by Swansea University, with strategic partners Akzo Nobel, NSG Pilkington, Tata Steel, Cardiff University, and business and academic partners.

RICS Judges praised the team behind the Active Classroom - including Faithful+Gould, and Kier Construction - for creating "one of those rare projects that embodies the concept of innovation".

The winners

Building Conservation - Yr Ysgwrn, Gwynedd

- Yr Ysgwrn, Gwynedd Commercial - Zip World's Adventure Terminal, Bethesda

- Zip World's Adventure Terminal, Bethesda Community Benefit - Old Oak Housing Co-operative, Carmarthen

- Old Oak Housing Co-operative, Carmarthen Design through Innovation - - The Active Classroom, Swansea

- - The Active Classroom, Swansea Infrastructure - RNLI Llandudno Lifeboat Station, Llandudno

- RNLI Llandudno Lifeboat Station, Llandudno Regeneration - The Jennings, Porthcawl

- The Jennings, Porthcawl Residential - Leonard Charles House, Swansea

- Leonard Charles House, Swansea Tourism and Leisure - St Fagans National History Museum, Cardiff

Chair of the judging panel for the RICS Awards, Wales, Phil Johns, said: "The Active Classroom is a pioneering project that points a way forward for domestic and commercial construction and has the potential to drive significant, positive change in the construction industry that could have benefits around the world.

"All of this year's winners are testament to the successful collaboration of the talented teams behind them.

"Together, their complimentary skills and exceptional vision has not only created some remarkable built schemes which Wales can be immensely proud of, but they are also having a profoundly positive impact on their local communities."

All eight of the category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Award Grand Final in London later this year.