Image copyright Iwan Lewis / llanellionline.news Image caption The infestation has plagued residents in the New Dock area of Llanelli

A mysterious fly infestation has left residents of a Carmarthenshire town scratching their heads.

Llanelli has recently seen swarms of the insects descend on the town, much to the confusion of the county council.

One resident said on Twitter: "Okay... seriously... these flies need to do one now!!! Doing my head right in!!!"

Carmarthenshire council said it was working "around the clock" to try and establish the source of the flies and environmental officers are on the case.

Llanelli town councillor Sean Rees, of Glanymor ward, said he had received a number of messages from residents and "something needs to be done" about the problem.