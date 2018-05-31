South West Wales

Gorslas Phoenix Inn pub robbery: Two men charged

  • 31 May 2018
The Phoenix Inn, Gorslas Image copyright Google

Two men have been charged with the robbery of a Carmarthenshire pub.

A 26-year-old man from Cardiff and a 27-year-old man from Carway are accused of breaking into The Phoenix Inn, Gorslas, at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday.

The former was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Nobody was hurt in the raid.

The pair will appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

