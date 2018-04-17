Going for a helicopter pub crawl in Australia

2:36
1 March 2018
17 April 2018 Last updated at 00:03 BST
Heading out for a beer in Australia could almost be considered a national sport but in the vast Australian outback, great distances (and crocodiles) makes being social challenging. So now some helicopter firms are turning this into a business opportunity.
The Experience Economy is a weekly series looking at businesses catering to a new trend of consumers, those that place higher value on experience, over material things.
Reporter: Timothy McDonald; Series Producer: Pamela Parker