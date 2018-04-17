Going for a helicopter pub crawl in Australia

Going for a pub crawl in Australia by helicopter
Heading out for a beer in Australia could almost be considered a national sport but in the vast Australian outback, great distances (and crocodiles) makes being social challenging. So now some helicopter firms are turning this into a business opportunity.

The Experience Economy is a weekly series looking at businesses catering to a new trend of consumers, those that place higher value on experience, over material things.

Reporter: Timothy McDonald; Series Producer: Pamela Parker