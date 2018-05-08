Wales
Litterbugs' 'disregard' for beach
Daytrippers to Barry Island left "unprecedented quantities of rubbish" after the bank holiday weekend.
Features & Analysis
Class dismissed
More than half of Welsh universities see a drop in student numbers
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Wales
- comments
Sport Making a manager
How the Cardiff boss has won a record number of promotions
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Sport
Petticoats to power
The women integral to the survival of an estate
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Mid Wales
Drama success
Keeping Faith writer "dazed" by the popularity of drama
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Last man hanged
The story of Vivian Teed, the last man to be hanged in Wales
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Your Pictures
A selection of your pictures from across Wales
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Sport Jenkins and Hill to captain Wales tour
Cory Hill and Ellis Jenkins will co-captain Wales on their summer tour to play South Africa and Argentina.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Sport Give British youngsters wildcards - Williams
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Snooker
Sport Cardiff success great for city - Wilson
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Sport Williams wins world title for third time
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Snooker
- comments
Awduron Tawel Fan 'ddim yn hoffi' teuluoedd
AC yn honni fod awduron adroddiad i honiadau am uned iechyd meddwl Tawel Fan "ddim yn hoffi'r teuluoedd" oedd yn cwyno.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Gogledd-Ddwyrain
Cwrs addysg yn 'bropaganda adain chwith'
AC UKIP yn cyhuddo cwrs addysg yng Nghymru o fod yn "arf propaganda" i'r adain chwith, ond y prif weinidog yn mynnu ei fod yn "gytbwys".
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Gwleidyddiaeth
Aneirin Karadog: codi pac a symud i Lydaw
Mae'r Prifardd Aneirin Karadog a'i deulu yn codi pac o Bontyberem a symud i Kerlouan, yn Llydaw
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Cylchgrawn
