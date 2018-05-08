Wales

Top Stories

Litterbugs' 'disregard' for beach

Rubbish left on Barry Island beach

Daytrippers to Barry Island left "unprecedented quantities of rubbish" after the bank holiday weekend.

Related content

Features & Analysis

Class dismissed

More than half of Welsh universities see a drop in student numbers

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section Wales
  • comments

Sport Making a manager

How the Cardiff boss has won a record number of promotions

  • 7 May 2018
  • From the section Sport

Petticoats to power

The women integral to the survival of an estate

Drama success

Keeping Faith writer "dazed" by the popularity of drama

  • 6 May 2018
  • From the section Wales

Last man hanged

The story of Vivian Teed, the last man to be hanged in Wales

  • 6 May 2018
  • From the section Wales
Image gallery

Your Pictures

A selection of your pictures from across Wales

  • 2 May 2018
  • From the section Wales

Stories from BBC Cymru Fyw

Awduron Tawel Fan 'ddim yn hoffi' teuluoedd

AC yn honni fod awduron adroddiad i honiadau am uned iechyd meddwl Tawel Fan "ddim yn hoffi'r teuluoedd" oedd yn cwyno.

Cwrs addysg yn 'bropaganda adain chwith'

AC UKIP yn cyhuddo cwrs addysg yng Nghymru o fod yn "arf propaganda" i'r adain chwith, ond y prif weinidog yn mynnu ei fod yn "gytbwys".

Aneirin Karadog: codi pac a symud i Lydaw

Mae'r Prifardd Aneirin Karadog a'i deulu yn codi pac o Bontyberem a symud i Kerlouan, yn Llydaw

Share with BBC News