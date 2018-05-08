Mid Wales
Top Stories
Student numbers drop in Welsh unis
More than half of Welsh universities see a drop in student numbers, in a "very competitive market".
- 8 May 2018
Wales breaks May Day temperature record
It has reached 26C in Usk and 25C in Cardiff and Llysdinam today, 10C above the average maximum.
- 7 May 2018
Freshwater species dying 'twice as fast'
Invertebrates are becoming extinct twice as fast as any other ecosystem, a 37-year study finds.
- 7 May 2018
Women emerge from estate's history
- 7 May 2018
Sport Aberystwyth Town 1-4 Connah's Quay
- 7 May 2018
Man injured after two motorbikes crash
- 6 May 2018
Schoolboy dies in Ceredigion crash
- 5 May 2018
Wales Sport
Latest stories
Jenkins and Hill to captain Wales tour
Cory Hill and Ellis Jenkins will co-captain Wales on their summer tour to play South Africa and Argentina.
- 8 May 2018
Swansea City v Southampton
Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier League game between Swansea City and Southampton.
- 8 May 2018
From other local news sites
Fears over Old College walls quashed
While most of us basked in the hottest May Day Bank Holiday ever, this part of Wales really really cold
Dozens of people linked with primary and nursery school to be vaccinated against hepatitis A
Ex-mayor hurt in fall
Woman assaulted three police officers while drunk
Castles to keep attracting gardeners