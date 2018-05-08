North East Wales
Family pays tribute to motorcyclist
Nathan Jones, who died in a two-vehicle crash, is described as "a real character".
Street reopens to traffic after 25 years
Business groups hope it will help attract more shoppers and tourists visiting sites in the area.
Church in 'write on our roof' invite
As part of a scheme to replace a medieval church's roof, locals will leave messages on slates.
Tawel Fan probe 'did not like families'
Sport Welsh coach Williams faces new racism claims
Motorcyclist dies following crash
Student numbers drop in Welsh unis
Jenkins and Hill to captain Wales tour
Cory Hill and Ellis Jenkins will co-captain Wales on their summer tour to play South Africa and Argentina.
Swansea City v Southampton
Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier League game between Swansea City and Southampton.
