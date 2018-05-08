North West Wales
Motorcyclist dies following crash
The family of the 57-year-old man from the Wrexham area have been informed, police say.
- 8 May 2018
Student numbers drop in Welsh unis
More than half of Welsh universities see a drop in student numbers, in a "very competitive market".
- 8 May 2018
Probe into road and power Menai crossing
Ministers want to combine plans for a new road crossing with proposals for a power tunnel.
- 7 May 2018
Wales breaks May Day temperature record
- 7 May 2018
Man injured after two motorbikes crash
- 6 May 2018
Women's team first to referee men's final
- 5 May 2018
Hiker dies on 1,000m Snowdonia peak
- 4 May 2018
Jenkins and Hill to captain Wales tour
Cory Hill and Ellis Jenkins will co-captain Wales on their summer tour to play South Africa and Argentina.
- 8 May 2018
Give British youngsters wildcards - Williams
Newly crowned world champion Mark Williams says more British youngsters should be given tournament wildcards.
- 8 May 2018
Look: Sioe Nefyn Show 2018
Drunk lorry driver ignored Holyhead Border Force officials and drove onto A55
Caernarfon celebrates as Canaries mark title success with open top bus parade
The Number of Working Mums in Paid Employment has Risen by More Than 25%
Another dream comes true for Holyhead weightlifter Gareth launching Dragon's new kit
Tapas restaurant proud to win gastro pub award