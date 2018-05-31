North West Wales
Top Stories
Warning as torrential rain forecast
As well as torrential rain, lighting, hail and strong winds have also been forecast for Thursday.
- 31 May 2018
Motorcyclist dies in crash with car
A man was killed in a crash with a Ford Focus in Trearddur Bay in Anglesey.
- 30 May 2018
Protect food warning over seagulls
A school in the borough recently had to employ the help of birds of prey to deter the gulls.
- 30 May 2018
Free childcare 'not taken by parents'
- 30 May 2018
Woman 'would go to jail for helping dad die'
- 29 May 2018
Nuclear plant plan protesters go to Japan
- 28 May 2018
Wales Sport
Latest stories
Potter could rekindle Swansea - Bradley
Graham Potter could help Swansea City rediscover their footballing identity, according to former manager Bob Bradley.
- 29 May 2018
New Blues team has 'hard act to follow'
Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland says John Mulvihill's new-look coaching team has a hard act to follow.
- 30 May 2018
From other local news sites
'They'll be dancing in the streets of Amlwch' - Anglesey singer Gruffydd Wyn Roberts reaches BGT final
'Epic' Britain's Got Talent singer Gruffydd Wyn 'over the moon' with semi-final result
Social media inspired play wins Urdd Eisteddfod Drama Medal
'Great voice' of folk, blues and rock Geoff Muldaur to play in Menai Bridge
Work experience students offered jobs in Germany
£1m development brings luxury to popular Pwllheli holiday park